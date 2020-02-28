WFMZ.com seeks an experienced print-style journalist to provide written accounts of municipal meetings in Reading and Berks County. Shift can be two to four evenings per week. Please send resume and writing samples. Mention Job #Z357 in all correspondence. EOE
