"Berks County is swimming in bees."
Those are not the words you want to hear from Bruce Rodriguez, a Berks County beekeeper who gets a lot of calls to remove bee swarms.
Just in the past few weeks, he's removed dozens of swarms across Berks County.
"These swarms can be very dramatic when you see them for the first time if you've never seen it, so I can understand people freaking out, but you really just need to stay calm and then go Google bee remove near me and find someone to come safely remove them" says Bruce.
Like Bruce who does bee removal as a hobby. Yes, a hobby.
He blogs about the honeybee swarm removals on his website.
Bruce told 69 News that swarm calls never get old. "My heart get pumping like crazy. Peddle to the metal. I love doing this so much."
He says it's not hard to remove a swarm.
"When they're just hanging on a tree or on a fence, it's pretty easy. You just basically get your box there and shake them in."
And Bruce expects more swarm removal calls over the next few months.
"Any time from April until July is when they're extremely common. After that, it's pretty rare" says Bruce.
So, if we're seeing all these honeybee swarms, does that mean honeybees are doing ok?
"Honeybees are not in trouble. They're not scare. There's plenty of them" explained Bruce. When you look at honeybees as a whole, honeybees have been able to survive the parasite that's been attacking their colonies.
While some people will use pesticides to prevent the spread of this parasite , Bruce's a big proponent of letting nature take its course.
"Do not address mites at all. Allow them to basically thin out the herd. So there's just bees left that can tolerate them and life despite them."
While honeybees are doing ok, that's not the case for native bees.
"We have native bees that are definitely in trouble. Their populations are not doing well."
Habitat destruction and lawncare chemicals have really hurt their populations.
But you can help: plant native flowers in your garden.
69 News recently did a story on native flowers and trees that are great for your yard.