PORTLAND, Pa. -- It's an Independence Day like no other.
Dozens of people lined the streets in Portland and Upper Mount Bethel Township for the annual Fourth of July parade--all spaced at least six feet apart.
"We just practice our social distancing," Linda McHugh said.
"It's a concern," Charles Cole said, "...and we're making sure we stay away from people, [we're] wearing a mask."
Charles and Wanda Cole come to this parade every year. Normally, they'd be marching in it. "We were in the parade with a float for the Slate Belt Museum, I miss being in it," Wanda Cole explained.
That's because this year, no one is marching. Instead, participants are driving nearly 10 miles through town, and up through the countryside in an effort to keep socially distant.
"It's a lot different, as much as we try to keep it the same," Kyle O'Connell said.
O'Connell and his family are also used to walking in the parade rather than just watching it. "It's kind of a bummer, cause we look forward to that, but we'll see it," O'Connell said.
While some things may have changed, many say the spirit of the holiday rings as true as ever.
"The country has a lot of problems but it also has a lot of good things going for it," Charles Cole said.
"It's community, community spirit coming together to celebrate our heritage," Wanda Cole added.