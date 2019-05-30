TONIGHT: A strong to severe t-storm before midnight, then partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Low: 66
THURSDAY: Warm and rather humid with times of clouds and sun; showers and a heavy, gusty t-storm in the PM. High: 85
THURSDAY NIGHT: T-storms early can bring flooding downpours, large hail, and damaging winds; clouds breaking late. Low: 60
A TORNADO WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR EASTERN PENNSYLVANIA, NORTHERN DELAWARE, WESTERN NEW JERSEY, AND SOUTHERN NEW JERSEY THROUGH 8 PM WEDNESDAY
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR ALL OF EASTERN PENNSYLVANIA, NORTHERN DELAWARE, AND MOST OF NEW JERSEY FROM 4 PM WEDNESDAY THROUGH 2 AM THURSDAY
Tuesday was an eventful afternoon and evening for parts of the eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey as severe storms ripped through the region. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF2 tornado touched down in the Morgantown area of Berks County, while an EF 1 tornado touched down in the Stanhope area of Sussex County, New Jersey. Along with that damage, there were numerous reports of hail as large as golf-ball size falling in Schuylkill and Berks County with the storm cell that spawned the tornado. Some flooding was also reported as parts of the area saw 1.0" to 2.5" of rain on Tuesday.
And this Wednesday, it was "Round Two."
The first half of Wednesday was partly sunny and humid, which fueled strong to severe thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening. An area of low pressure slid through the state along a pesky frontal boundary...the same one that acted as our warm front Tuesday...triggering severe thunderstorm. These thunderstorms produced golf ball sized hail for the second day in a row, with numerous photos from the Lehigh Valley into Upper Bucks County, courtesy of a tornado-warned storm. Speaking of, there were several tornado warnings Wednesday afternoon and evening as thunderstorms showed signs of rotation on radar and velocity maps. At this point, though, the National Weather Service hasn't mentioned sending any crews out to survey those areas. We'll let you know if that changes!
This pattern will repeat itself Thursday, too, until high pressure builds in to wrap up the shortened work week on Friday. The same, pesky frontal boundary will remain draped across our area as another low pressure system approaches. The Storm Prediction Center paints far southeastern Pennsylvania and the Delaware Valley in a "slight risk" for severe weather. The farther north you travel, the threat for severe weather diminishes. Again we will be monitoring the threat for damaging winds, hail, torrential rain, and an isolated tornado. Finally, we can put our umbrellas away and pull out the sunglasses instead. It's the pick of the week, really, thanks to timing and pleasant air with highs in the upper 70s.
The weekend will start off dry, too, on Saturday Highs will land on either side of the 80-degree mark met by partly sunny skies. Another wave of low pressure may bring some showers and thunderstorm back to the table Saturday afternoon and evening, with the chance for showers and thunderstorms spilling into Sunday as well.
