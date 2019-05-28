TONIGHT: Strong or severe thunderstorms before midnight, then turning out partly cloudy late with patchy fog. Low: 65
WEDNESDAY: Warm with periods of clouds and sunshine; a shower and a thunderstorm around, mainly in the afternoon. High: 83
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with a shower or thunderstorm in the area. Low: 66
TORNADO WATCH IN EFFECT FOR ALL OF EASTERN PENNSYLVANIA, NORTHERN DELAWARE, WESTERN NEW JERSEY, AND SOUTHERN NEW JERSEY THROUGH 10 P.M. TUESDAY
After a round of rain Tuesday morning, we turn our attention to the threat for strong to severe thunderstorms during the afternoon and at night.
The catalyst for the "enhanced" threat of 60 mile-an-hour wind gusts, quarter-sized hail, and even an isolated tornado is a warm front lifting across the area. At the same time, an area of low pressure will be making its journey across the northeast. Warm and humid air, two key ingredients for thunderstorm development, will continue to overspread the area from southwest to northeast Tuesday afternoon and evening.
There will be a sharp divide in temperatures, thus leading to a difference in severe thunderstorm potential. We think the Delaware Valley into Berks and the Lehigh Valley will be the warmest and most unstable areas. The Poconos and northern New Jersey, where the air is cooler and less humid, will be more stable...working against strong thunderstorms. The storms would have a better opportunity to weaken moving into these areas north of the Lehigh Valley.
Even so, everyone will have to be on guard for severe thunderstorms through about midnight or shortly after before radar turns quiet and skies turn partly cloudy overnight. Clearing skies and recent rainfall, in addition to a muggy atmosphere, may lead to some patches of fog Wednesday morning. Wednesday will otherwise begin with the mild, middle 60s and a mix of sun and clouds. The first half of the day will be dry and more humid before the threat for severe thunderstorms redevelops in the afternoon. An "enhanced" risk for severe weather including damaging wind gusts, hail, and even a tornado will increase the farther southwest one travels. But again, everyone should be on the lookout for these stronger thunderstorms which may last until about midnight.
This pattern will repeat itself Thursday, too, until high pressure builds in to wrap up the shortened work week on Friday. Finally, we can put our umbrellas away and pull out the sunglasses instead. It's the pick of the week, really, thanks to timing and pleasant air with highs in the upper 70s. The weekend will start off dry, too, on Saturday Highs will land on either side of the 80-degree mark met by partly sunny skies. Another wave of low pressure may bring some showers and thunderstorm back to the table Saturday evening with most of the activity holding off until Sunday.
