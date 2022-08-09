TREMONT, Pa. - A Schuylkill County man is pleading guilty to charges in the death of his nine-month-old son.
32-year-old Kevin Harris pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and endangering the welfare of children.
He's been sentenced to 18 to 36 months behind bars, followed by two years of probation.
The baby went into cardiac arrest last August.
The boy's mother says the family was using a comforter that was on top of the washer and dryer.
But Harris told police he would routinely cut and prepare meth on top of the washer and dryer. That comforter tested positive for meth.
The coroner says the baby died from suffocation and meth toxicity.