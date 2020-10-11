“You hear people talking about it and making wishes over shooting stars, but have you ever really seen one?” asks Lehigh Valley NASA Ambassador Marty McGuire.
He says you can the meteor shower Tuesday night, October 20, with your own eyes.
He recommends that you adjust your eyesight to the dark for 30 minutes. Also, don't look at bright lights like your cell phone or a flashlight.
Marty recommends lying on a cot if you have one. You want to lie down so you can see the entire sky.
When you lie down, make sure your feet face southeast because the meteors will appear in the southeastern sky. Compass apps and night sky apps can help you find the southeastern part of the sky.
Or, you can figure out where that southeastern sky is by thinking about where your sun rises and sets. When you're outside, point your left arm toward where the sun rise (the east) and point your right arm toward where the sun sets (the west). If you do, your face will be facing south. Then, turn your head a little left, and that's the southeastern part of the sky.
If you do head out, grab some coffee or hot chocolate because the best time to be outside is from 12 A.M. to 6 A.M. Wednesday morning.
During that time, you have the potential to see 10 to 20 of these meteors shine across the sky each hour.
Sure, you can head out earlier in the night, but it'll take a lot longer to see a shooting star.
The meteor shower is named after a cluster of stars known as Orion. They're in the southeastern sky, so it'll look as if the meteors appear from Orion.
Orion is also the constellation that has the three belt stars in a straight line and they’re very close together. Those three stars are pretty bright says Gary Becker.
Gary is the astronomy professor at Moravian College, and you bet he takes his student up to the school's skydeck to see the night sky and look through telescopes.
69 News asked Gary if the stars in Orion cause the meteor shower.
“Oh absolutely not, they’re tiny pieces of dust maybe about the size of a sand grain, maybe even smaller."
These dust particles energize the air way up in our sky. That air can't handle the extra energy, so it gives it off, as a glow of light.
Gary says that is what you see as the meteor event. The actual particle is not burning up. In fact, the particle is not even combustible. It simply falls apart into smaller and smaller pieces as it fall, which eventually hit Earth, says Gary.
The particles for this meteor shower come from Halley's comet. Comets typically cause meteor showers.
Halley's comet is a fairly dusty comet, so each time it comes around the sun, it loses part of its ices and dust says Gary.
As a result, there's a trail of dust and ice behind.
Every October, The Earth runs into the dust, which is why you get to see the meteor shower Tuesday, October 20.
If you want to learn more about what you can see in the night sky with your own eyes, read Gary's weekly night sky update and look at some the latest pictures posted on Marty's Facebook and Twitter.