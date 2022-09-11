READING, Pa. -- Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at N 3rd and Court Sts.
Officers responded to the area at approximately 2:07 a.m. where they found evidence of gunfire.
A short time later, two victims arrived at the Reading Hospital with gunshot wounds.
Ilayjah Bullock, 22, suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Eddie Gutierrez Cedeno, 23, suffered a gunshot wound and is in critical condition.
There is no suspect information at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Reading Police Department at 610-655-6116 or contact Crime Alert Berks at 877-373-9913.
Stay tuned to WFMZ as more information becomes available.