TONIGHT: A shower or t-storm early; otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 60
MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and still warm, but with lower humidity. High: 81
MONDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with a shower or t-storm returning toward dawn. Low: 60
After a fairly seasonable Saturday, things certainly turned summer-like Sunday as a warm front lifted well away to our northeast and our winds shifted to the southwest and then west. This funneled in some much warmer and more humid air along with much more sunshine. Morning low temperatures were rather mild only dropping into the upper 50s to low 60s, and afternoon high temperatures soared into the mid and upper 80s. Thanks to dew points above 60 degrees, even if the air temperature wasn't 90 degrees, several spots felt like it was. Outside of some patchy early morning fog, we started with abundant sunshine that gradually gave way to increasing clouds as a cold front slowly approached from our north and west. The clash of the front with our much warmer and more humid air sparked scattered showers and a few t-storms moving from west to east across the area from mid-afternoon onward. Fortunately we didn't see any organized strong or severe storms.
For tonight, early on, we'll still need to be on alert for the possibility of some showers and t-storms as the aforementioned cold front takes its time tracking from northwest to southeast across our area. We don't anticipate any strong or severe weather outbreaks, but an isolated cell may contain strong winds and hail with the best chance for that to occur far to the south in Delaware and southwestern New Jersey. Once we get to midnight or shortly there-past, most if not all of the shower and t-storm activity should be exiting to our south and east as the cold front follows suite. In its wake, skies will gradually start to clear overnight with low temperatures only dropping to around 60 degrees.
Memorial Day Monday is looking fantastic for the unofficial start to summer. Sunday's cold front will push south of the Mason-Dixon Line allowing high pressure to build back in from our north. It will be a dry day with mostly sunny skies, and thanks to our winds changing back to a northerly direction, humidity values will drop back to comfortable levels, and afternoon high temperatures will cool back to the lower 80s. The cold front south of the Mason-Dixon Line on Memorial Day will lift back to the north and east as a warm front late Monday night bringing some showers and t-storms back towards the area toward sunrise Tuesday. As we progress through Tuesday, the warm front will get caught up to our south and west leaving us in a cool and cloudy sector with continued scattered showers and t-storms for much of the day. With the damp conditions, cloudy skies, and an easterly onshore wind, high temperatures Tuesday are only expected to reach the low 70s, and it's very well possible several locations don't get out of the 60s.
The warm front that gets hung up to our south and west Tuesday will lift off to our north and east during the middle of the week. This will lead to a return to southwesterly winds, more sunshine, and much warmer and more humid conditions again. High temperatures Wednesday will climb back into the low 80s and Thursday's highs are expected to be in the upper 80s. A few late day or nighttime t-storms will be possible Wednesday, and t-storms will again be possible Thursday afternoon and evening as a cold front tracks slowly in from the west.
The cold front that slowly approaches Thursday should make its way across the area Thursday night, setting the stage for a cooler and less humid Friday with high temperatures dropping back into the upper 70s. We have made Friday's forecast cloudier however and added a mention of a shower or t-storm as some low-level moisture and instability may still be around, despite lower dew points. A secondary cold front may approach by Saturday, but forecast models are not in good agreement; therefore, we will keep the chance for showers and t-storms in the forecast next weekend.
Have a great and safe rest of the Memorial Day holiday!
