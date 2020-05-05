READING, Pa. - This old city could soon have new tricks as plans for a skatepark on Reading's southside roll forward.
"What it could do for the city, for the reputation, for the kids and giving them somewhere to go," said JD Turner, the president of the Reading Skatepark Association.
When Turner is not running his Holistic Skate Shop in West Reading or grinding rails on his skateboard, he's been grinding out the challenge of bringing Reading its first park for skateboarders, BMX bikers and more.
"Everyone's been super supportive of the project since we started," said Turner.
The association has already received more than $360,000 from Vans, the Tony Hawk Foundation, grants and fundraising. Organizers said they are a $270,000 state grant away from making it reality.
"If we get that grant from Harrisburg," Turner said, "we're breaking ground on phase one for sure."
In the first phase, the city would build one section of the skatepark and add on as more grant money comes in, making sure skaters can start taking advantage.
"Their mission is strong. Their vision is good," said Reading City Council Vice President Lucine Sihelnik, who represents District 1, where the skatepark will be built. "The mayor and I and city council have all agreed we want to build this skatepark in the city of Reading."
Turner said he's confident in saying the park will be started by the end of the year or early next year.
"The amount of programs we can do for the youth and get them involved and get them something positive to do will be a great thing for the city," said Turner.