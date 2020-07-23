PARRYVILLE, Pa. - State police say smoking played a role in a fire where a 75-year-old man was found dead in Carbon County.
Firefighters quickly knocked down the fire after seeing smoke coming from a third-floor attic window at a home on Oak Street in Parryville Wednesday evening.
As authorities went through the home, they found the man dead in the back enclosed porch of the home, state police said.
Neither the fire nor the man's death are considered suspicious, and his death is being called accidental, police said.
Authorities said cigarette smoking was a contributing factor to the fire, but they did not say how he died.