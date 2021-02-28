69 News viewers from Lehigh County and Northampton County sent in pictures of snow rolls on their cars.
For this to happen, the snow needs a certain texture: it needs to be wet and dense.
We got snow like that Friday night because temperatures were at or above freezing as the snow fell. So, the snowflakes were close to melting into raindrops. This is why the snowflakes were rather wet and not dry, fluffy flakes. The more the temperature drops below freezing, the drier and fluffier snow gets.
Friday night's wet snow created a layer of thick, dense snow. Then, the snow switched over to rain.
The rain helped make the layer of wet snow even thicker and more stuck together.
Fast forward to Saturday as the layer of wet, dense snow started to melt on cars windshields.
The snow at the top of the windshield was not melting as fast as the snow in contact with the rest of the windshield. So, the snow became top heavy.
Once it got heavy enough, the top part of the snow started to roll because of the slant of the windshield, and it kept rolling because of how dense the snow was.
While gravity led to these snow rolls, you can see similar formations in fields with a hill if the snow is dense enough and if it's windy enough.
If you saw a snow roll on your car, send it to weather@wfmz.com, and we'll share it in this article. Thank you!