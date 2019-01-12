Some snow builds in Saturday night with amounts falling off the farther north you travel

TODAY: Cold with some sun followed by clouds; a bit of snow very late in the day south and west. High: 34
TONIGHT Cloudy with a bit of snow arriving with slick roads in some areas overnight. A dusting to 2" for most. Low: 24
SUNDAY: A little snow tapering off in the morning, then clouds breaking for sunshine. High: 34 Low: 16
***WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR LANCASTER AND LEBANON COUNTIES UNTIL SUNDAY EVENING***
***WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR CHESTER, DELAWARE, PHILADELPHIA, SALEM, GLOUCESTER, CAMDEN, BURLINGTON, AND NEW CASTLE COUNTIES UNTIL LATE SUNDAY NIGHT***
While cold air makes itself comfortable across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic this weekend, a wintry storm will move out of the Central Plains to the Carolina coastline through Sunday. It will spread an icy mix into parts of the Blue Ridge Mountains with steady, heavy snow possible in the Delmarva. Snow totals will drop off the farther north you travel from there as an area of high pressure in Canada not only blocks the storm from making a northerly turn, but also feeds the storm plenty of dry air. This will eat away at snow trying to edge into Pennsylvania and New Jersey from the south, meaning totals will drop off the farther north you travel across the Mason Dixon line. In other words, much of our area will "dodge a bullet" as this storm triggers travel nightmares for our friends to the south.
Most of Saturday will be quiet and cold with sunshine giving way to clouds ahead of our incoming wintry weather. Generally light snow will overspread the area from the west to the east after dark on Saturday before tapering off mid to late morning Sunday. Temperatures in the 20s mean snow will stick to the ground. While we're only forecasting a coating to a couple inches of snow for most of the area...with little to nothing along and north of I-80...any untreated surfaces like roads, sidewalks, and bridges will become slippery through early Sunday. 2-4" snow amounts will flirt with the Pennsylvania/Maryland border in far southern Dutch Country, while northern Delaware and south Jersey will be fan-favorites for locally higher amounts as a coastal low strengthens before heading out to see. There could be some lingering and heavier snow bands in South Jersey and Delaware, but we'll keep the forecast at mainly 2-4" for now. Sunday's weather is then essentially opposite of Saturday's with clouds giving way to some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the middle 30s with Monday morning lows in the teens. Brrr!
Brighter and drier weather will kick-off the work and school week with plenty of sunshine Monday and Tuesday, and even a bit of a warm up. Highs will hit 40 degrees by Tuesday afternoon. Yeah, we're calling that warm! Mother Nature will sprinkle in a couple rain or snow showers Wednesday and some flurries come Thursday, but our next major weather story could unravel a white carpet next weekend.
Warm wishes for a safe and relaxing Saturday!