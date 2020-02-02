SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP, Pa. - For the first time in nearly 50 years, the South Whitehall Township Police Department is operating out of another building.
Saturday, the department opened its temporary headquarters at the Roma Corporate Building on North Cedar Crest Boulevard.
The corporate center will serve as police headquarters while the department's longtime building on Walbert Avenue undergoes renovations.
The renovations are expected to last about ten months.
The relocation will temporarily stop some services.
There will no longer be a drug take back box, but anyone wanting to find another location can go to the Department of Justice website.
The department will also be creating another site for a "Safe Trade Station". Until then, people may go to the Safe Trade Station website for other locations.
During the renovations, the department will have the same mailing address and phone number.
If you'd like to meet with an officer to file a report, you can call 610-437-5252 or 610-398-0337.