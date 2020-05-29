[Camera 01] - [Camera 02] - [Camera 03]
Text below is courtesy of SWFLEagleCam.com
NOTICE
Pursuant to state and federal law it is illegal to "take, feed, disturb, possess, sell, purchase or barter, or attempt to engage in any such conduct, any bald eagle or parts thereof, or their nests or eggs. All violators will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
If you are viewing at night, please note Cam 1 is equipped with night vision or infrared light (IR). The glow you are seeing on the camera is invisible to the naked eye. The eagles do not see any light and remain undisturbed.
SWFEC has worked with wildlife officials and local biologists to insure the eagle’s safety and will not interfere or intervene with any natural events in the nest. The stream shows Mother Nature in its true form and some content may not be suitable for all audiences.
Fast Facts About the Eagle Pair
The 2019-2020 season is the eighth season Dick Pritchett Real Estate has provided the live look into this Southwest Florida Bald Eagle nest. This season we will again catch all the action using FOUR cameras that stream the birds 24/7 live directly to this site.
Camera #1 is positioned six feet above the bald eagle nesting tree and is equipped with night vision or infrared light, which emits no actual light. Nor does it make any noise. The bald eagles do not see or hear anything coming from the camera. Camera #2 is located approximately 60 feet from the nest and has the ability to capture images of the nest action outside the view of Camera #1. (See diagram right for picture of cam locations) Both cameras are environmentally friendly, non-intrusive and positioned to offer the best view of the nest and birds while preserving the pristine beauty of the nest and their surroundings.
Cam #3 is installed closer to the north of the pond, to capture activity happening around the pasture and in the pond area.
Cam 360 (Cam #4) is located in the nest tree and the first ever live camera in history to capture a 360 degree look into a bald eagle’s daily activity. This cam allows you to click and drag to any viewing area for a fully immersive experience.
- The original adult bald eagle pair, known as Ozzie and Harriet, had been coming to this nest since 2006. After Ozzie’s passing in the early fall of 2015, Harriet & M15 bonded in late fall of 2015. This is their fifth season as a mated pair at this location.
- While spotted most months out the year in the area, they officially reside in this nest between the months of October and May.
- The nest sits 60 feet above the ground, in a Slash Pine tree. In the Spring of 2016, the nest deteriorated and completely fell apart.
- The nest camera faces South East.
- The pair relocated the nest from across the street to its current location for the 2006-2007 nesting season. This nest is labeled LE026-B of the Florida State Monitoring Program. It has been monitored at this location for 8 years.
