UPDATE: The restrictions were lifted Wednesday evening.
A heavy burst of snow is creating slick travel across the 69 News viewing area Wednesday afternoon.
PennDOT is encouraging drivers to stay home if possible, but those who do have to drive will see the speed limit reduced to 45 mph on these highways:
- Interstate 78 in Berks, Lehigh and Northampton counties;
- Interstate 80 in Carbon and Monroe counties;
- Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County;
- Interstate 176 in Berks County;
- Interstate 380 in Monroe County;
- US 22 in Lehigh and Northampton counties;
- US 222 in Berks and Lehigh counties;
- US 422 in Berks County;
- PA 12 in Berks County;
- PA 33 in Northampton and Monroe counties.
Commercial vehicles must move to the right lane.
Tier 1 vehicle restrictions are also in place on these roads:
- I-80 in Carbon and Monroe counties;
- I-81 in Schuylkill County; and
- I-380 in Monroe County.
That means the following vehicles are not permitted:
- Tractors without trailers;
- Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;
- Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;
- Enclosed unloaded or lightly loaded cargo delivery trucks/box trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;
- Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV's, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;
- Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;
- School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches; and
- motorcycles.