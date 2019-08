KUTZTOWN, Pa. - #21 Kutztown University visits Edinboro on Saturday afternoon for the final regular season game for the Golden Bears. KU likely needs to win to keep its chances of making the NCAA tournament alive.

The Fighting Scots feature the leading rusher in the PSAC and utilize trick plays, but Kutztown looks to be ready for it.

KU was ranked sixth in the latest NCAA regional rankings, which help decide who makes the NCAA playoffs.