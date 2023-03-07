BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem Catholic will be sending 10 wrestlers to the Giant Center this week to try and claim their spot as the top of their division in the state. This is a Golden Hawks program that won the team duals earlier in the Winter.
One of those wrestlers heading back to Hershey, Nathan Desmond, the reigning champion. For head coach Jeff Karam, he's hoping to see Desmond and plenty more Golden Hawks on the podium by the weekend.
The PIAA individual wrestling tournament begins on Thursday morning with the AA preliminary and first round bouts.