PORTLAND, ME. - The Reading Royals winning ways continued on Wednesday night in Maine. The Royals knocking off the Mariners, 6-5 after breaking a late tie in the final six minutes.
The Royals have now won four straight after Wednesday night, and 9-of-their-last-10. Currently they sit in fourth place, four points back of Worcester and Newfoundland.
A flurry of goals got things going for the Royals in the first period, as they would outscore the Mariners, 3-1 in the opening period of play. After giving up a goal just under eight minutes in, the Royals would score twice within 30 seconds.
Shane Sellar and Charlie Gerard equalizing and then giving the Royals the lead. Gerard would finish with two goals on the night.
Joining Gerard with two goals in the win, Jacob Gaucher. His first goal capped off the three-goal first period for the Royals, while the second broke up a 4-4 tie with just under two minutes to go in the second period.
Final period, after a quick goal by the Mariners, Alec Butcher would net the game winning goal for the Royals just over the 13 minute mark into the third period.
Reading heads to Norfolk on Friday for one more game before a brief break for the holidays.