EXETER, Pa. - National Signing Day taking place across the country, 12 student athletes from Exeter High School committing to continuing their careers at the collegiate level.
Of the 12 signees, four committed to continuing their athletics careers at Division One schools. Swimmer Anderson Chemey will be going to Niagara, and Gavin McCusker will continue his football career at Merrimack.
A pair of baseball players committing to D1 schools as well, Ben Magovern will be headed to Bucknell and Asa Wilson is continuing his career at the University of Pennsylvania.
This ceremony was a special moment for the senior student athletes, expressing their gratitude for those who put this together.