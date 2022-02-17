NAZARETH, Pa. - The Nazareth Blue Eagles, fifth seed in the EPC boys bracket have marched their way to the title game.
The Blue Eagles haven't won a conference title since the days of the Lehigh Valley Conference, 12 years ago.
Their route to the title game has come by taking down Bethlehem Catholic and top-seeded Pocono Mountain West. Joe Arndt's squad clicking on all cylinders at the right time.
This is a Blue Eagles team that has been working towards this moment over the past few years. After dropping their lone game to Parkland earlier this season, they will look to change the outcome at the PPL Center on Thursday.