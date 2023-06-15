ROBESONIA, Pa. - The 12th annual Hits for Hope tennis event is underway at Conrad Weiser. The event benefiting the Gooter-Jensen Foundation, aiming to help educate and raise awareness with sudden cardiac arrest.
Continuing to grow year after year, this weekend 268 players will hit the court in 34 draws all leading up to the Night of Champions.
The Scouts head tennis coach, Ryan Knarr started this as a passion project 12 years ago. Knarr commenting on the start of Hits for Hope as a marquee event that could bring people together as a 'Festival of Tennis.'