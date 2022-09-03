WORCESTER, Mass. - Kutztown limited host Assumption to 208 yards of total offense but a first quarter field goal by the Greyhounds held up for 3-0 win over the preseason 13th-ranked Golden Bears.
Patrick May connected on a 36-yard field goal in the waning moments of the first quarter for what proved to be the only scoring of the game. Kutztown turned the ball over four times and allowed five quarterback sacks in suffering their first shutout since the 2007 season.
In addition to the effort by the Golden Bears defense, senior running back Darryl Davis-McNeil was a bright spot with 96 yards on 20 carries. Kutztown will host California (Pa.) next Saturday at noon.