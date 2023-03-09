NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM FRIDAY TO 10 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches, with the highest amounts across the higher elevations in the northern portions of each county. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Hunterdon and Somerset. In Pennsylvania, Lehigh and Northampton. * WHEN...From 1 PM Friday to 10 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&