HERSHEY, Pa. - PIAA individual wrestling championships have taken over the Giant Center for the rest of the week. Berks Catholic the top team out of the County through day one.
The Saints sent seven wrestlers to the PIAA tournament, only two are still standing in the winners bracket. Marvin Armistead with the win on points at 127 to advance into the quarter finals. Moving up, at 215, Brody Kline with the same result on points to advance as well.
That pair the only wrestlers from the county in title contention yet. The five remaining Saints are still competing in the consolation bracket.
Berks Catholic finds themselves in a tie for third in the team standings, 26 points behind the leader, Faith Christian.