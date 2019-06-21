2019 NBA Draft Tracker: Sixers' selections

The 2019 NBA Draft is Thursday night with team selecting players heading into the 2019-20 season. The draft is comprised of two rounds. The Philadelphia 76ers started the evening with the 24th overall pick, their lone selection in the first round, as well as the 33rd, 34th, 42nd, and 54th selections.

The 33rd pick came from the Cavaliers in a trade, the 34th slot came via the Chicago Bulls in a trade and the 42nd came from the Kings in a deal.

Before Philly got on the clock for their first pick, they got in on the action via a trade with their rival the Boston Celtics:

Deal is agreed on -- and Sixers will send Boston Nos. 24 and 33 in this draft, league sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/XM7bHrkNH7 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 21, 2019

That wasn't the only trade that Philly made in the draft. General manager Elton Brand and company also traded their 34th selection away, where they took Bruno Fernando:

Sources: Philadelphia traded No. 34 to Atlanta for two future second-rounders and No. 57. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 21, 2019

The team also traded a player they already had on the roster and another one of their picks to another eastern conference team:

Sources: The 76ers are trading swingman Jonathon Simmons and No. 42 pick to the Wizards. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 21, 2019

With the 57th pick, the Sixers made a pick, but quickly traded the player away:

Detroit has traded for the rights to Tennessee guard Jordan Bone, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 21, 2019

Here is a full rundown of the Sixers' picks in the 2019 NBA Draft:

Philadelphia Sixers Draft Selections:

20th: Mattise Thybulle, SF, Washington

34th (Traded To Atlanta): Bruno Fernando, C, Maryland

54th: Marial Shayok, SF, Iowa State

57th (Traded To Detroit): Jordan Bone, PG, Tennessee