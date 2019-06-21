BREAKING NEWS

2019 NBA Draft Tracker: Sixers' selections

Philly has five picks in the draft

Posted: Jun 20, 2019 07:00 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 12:39 AM EDT

The 2019 NBA Draft is Thursday night with team selecting players heading into the 2019-20 season. The draft is comprised of two rounds. The Philadelphia 76ers started the evening with the 24th overall pick, their lone selection in the first round, as well as the 33rd, 34th, 42nd, and 54th selections.

The 33rd pick came from the Cavaliers in a trade, the 34th slot came via the Chicago Bulls in a trade and the 42nd came from the Kings in a deal.

Before Philly got on the clock for their first pick, they got in on the action via a trade with their rival the Boston Celtics:

That wasn't the only trade that Philly made in the draft. General manager Elton Brand and company also traded their 34th selection away, where they took Bruno Fernando:

The team also traded a player they already had on the roster and another one of their picks to another eastern conference team: 

With the 57th pick, the Sixers made a pick, but quickly traded the player away:

Here is a full rundown of the Sixers' picks in the 2019 NBA Draft:

Philadelphia Sixers Draft Selections:

20th: Mattise Thybulle, SF, Washington

34th (Traded To Atlanta): Bruno Fernando, C, Maryland

54th: Marial Shayok, SF, Iowa State

57th (Traded To Detroit): Jordan Bone, PG, Tennessee

