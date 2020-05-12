The 2020 Carpenter Cup was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, tournament officials announced on Monday. The annual summer showcase features teams from the Lehigh Valley and Berks County.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted our country - and countries around the world - in countless ways," the official statement noted. "It has led to the closure of businesses, the need for schools to move to online education, and the postponement or cancelation of sporting events of every kind. In support of the recommendations put forth by the State of Pennsylvania and public health officials, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Baseball and Softball Carpenter Cup."
Officials stated that they plan to return in 2021.
The Berks softball team won the tournament twice in the last four years.