HOBOKEN, N.J. - Kevin Crowley scored six goals and Matthew Pergola added five as Stevens defeated DeSales in the MAC Freedom Championship game at DeBaun Athletic Complex.
The 20th-ranked Ducks won their tenth straight and improved 17-2 on the season. TJ Herron had three goals and four assists for DeSales. Colin Adams and Domenic Maria also scored three times for the Bulldogs who finish the season with a 10-8 record.
Stevens will await placement in the NCAA Division III Men's Lacrosse tournament which will be announced on Sunday.