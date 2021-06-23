READING, Pa. - One night removed from being no-hit, the Reading Fightin Phils responded with nine hits in an 8-6 win over Binghamton.
Bryson Stott continues to dazzle at the Double-A level, after the Rumble Ponies grabbed an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first. Stott would send a two-run shot over the wall in the bottom half.
The Fightins hit two more home runs, Madison Stokes and Rodolfo Duran went back-to-back in the sixth inning to extend the lead to 6-1. Binghamton would get within two before McCarthy Tatum lined a Triple for an 8-4 lead.
In the ninth the Rumble Ponies would get within two again until a strikeout ended their comeback.
Game three of this series is set for 7:05 PM on Thursday night.