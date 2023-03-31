ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Opening day for Triple-A baseball, Lehigh Valley opened the season on the road in Rochester. Nine innings not enough for these two teams, as the IronPigs prevailed, 8-7 in the 10th.
The IronPigs fell behind early-on, giving up three runs in the third inning to the Red Wings. Fifth inning, they would charge back, Simon Muzziotti knocked in one of his two runs on the night. Next batter up, Scott Kingery hits a two-run shot to left field to tie things up at, three.
Both teams in the seventh inning trading blows, a combined five runs, Muzziotti would drive in his second run on a triple and score himself on a throwing error. The IronPigs, 5-3 lead was short lived as the Red Wings scored three in the bottom half of the inning.
From there, it was all IronPigs doing the scoring. Aramis Garcia would launch a solo home run in the ninth, tying things up at six and sending this to extra innings.
Top of the tenth, Vimael Machin with the third IronPigs home run on the night, a two run shot giving them the, 8-6 lead. Machin would be one of three batters on the night with two RBIs.
Lehigh Valley starts the season off with a resilient extra inning win.