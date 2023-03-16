The Lehigh Mountain Hawks are sending three of its five wrestlers at the National Championships on to the round of 16 later on Thursday night.
Two five seeds in their divisions, senior Josh Humphreys at 157 and sophomore Michael Beard at 197, and graduate student Tate Samuelson at 184 all are moving on.
at 157, Humphreys earned a, 3-0 decision over Ohio State's Paddy Gallagher. The Mountain Hawk wrestler claiming the points off a second period escape and a takedown in the third.
Samuelson at 197 went into the third period down, 2-1 to Pitt's Reece Heller. Third period, Samuelson would get the fall at the 5:45 mark to claim the win.
Going back down, at 184, Beard dominated Navy's Jacob Koser, 11-1 to head into the round of 16. The Mountain Hawk with his third win over the Midshipmen wrestler this season.
Next up for the trio of Mountain Hawks - Humphreys will take on No.12 Kendall Coleman of Purdue, Samuelson takes on No.1 Parker Keckeisen of Northern Iowa and Beard will face No.12 Zac Braunagel of Illinois.
Also in Tulsa, local products, Sammy Sasso of Ohio State and Mikey Labriola of Nebraska advanced into the round of 16.