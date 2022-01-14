WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - A three goal third period gives Lehigh Valley the win over rival Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on the road, 4-3.
The Phantoms got a two goal effort from Linus Sandin, the other two goals coming from two different goal scorers. Cal O'Reilly and Adam Clendening scoring the game deciding goals.
Lehigh Valley was vastly outshot in the win, 42-16, but they made the most of their shots on net.
Each team scoring once in the first period, and the rest of their goals in the third. The Penguins would get within one with just seconds left in the game.
These two teams hit the ice again on Saturday night at the PPL Center.