RICHMOND, Va. - Reading falls in series opener at Richmond, dropping their fourth straight game, 4-2.
The Flying Squirrels scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth to grab the lead for good. This coming after the Fightins scored their lone two runs of the game in the top half of the inning.
Matt Kroon and Arquimedes Gamboa providing the offense, Kroon with a RBI triple and Gamboa with a sac-fly. Reading managed to get only three hits in the game.
The Fightins will look to break their skid on Wednesday.