4-run ninth leads Reading to series win in Altoona

Posted: Aug 11, 2019 11:35 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 11:35 PM EDT

ALTOONA, Pa. - Reading picks up back-to-back wins over Altoona to take two of three from the Curve with their 7-3 win on Sunday evening. 

Mickey Moniak got things started for the Fightins with a two-run home run in the fifth inning. The Fightns would score three in the fifth, and they wouldn't get back on the board until the top of the ninth. 

In the Ninth Reading put four runs on the board, Josh Stephen and Henri Lartigue both drove in two runs in the inning. Adonis Medina got the start for the Fightins, he struck out eight over 5.2 innings pitched. 

Reading will get a day off before beginning a three game series in Erie on Tuesday. 

