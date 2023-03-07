HELLERTOWN, Pa. - It hasn't even been a year since the U.S. Senior Open took over Saucon Valley Country Club, and the USGA was back on Tuesday with a major announcement for the club.
Five more championships will be coming to Saucon Valley starting in 2026 and spanning through to 2051.
Kicking off the five future championships will be the U.S. Junior Amateur in 2026. That will be one of three amateur championships to be played at the club - 2038 U.S. Women's Amateur and 2051 U.S. Amateur.
In the midst of all that, two more U.S Senior Opens are slated in the future for Saucon Valley, starting with 2032 and returning in 2042.
Following last Summer's thrilling finish between winner, Padraig Harrington and Steve Stricker, the USGA received rave reviews about the course from the players in the field.