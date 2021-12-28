The All-State Football Teams are starting to get released, so far the Pennsylvania Football Writers have released the 1A through 3A teams.
At the 3A level, plenty of local names throughout the selections. The state runner-ups, Wyomissing with six players players selected. Hamburg also with a player earning the honors.
The Spartans with three on offense and three on defense who were selected. Offensively, Tommy Grabowski, Aiden Mack and Jven Williams were selected. On the other side of the ball it was Jack Miller, Nevin Carter and Amory Thompson.
For the Red Hawks out in, their lone selection was Diohnny Ruiz on the offensive team.