CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - Fred Richter recently won his 600th game as the head coach of the DeSales women's basketball team.
The Bulldogs head man almost never reached the milestone, or one win at all. Richter stepped away from the game after his first stint coaching Central Bucks East and Quakertown boys basketball.
After a five year absence, Richter returned to the game coaching the Quakertown girls team. He spent 15 years back at the high school level, while coaching DeSales on the side.
The Bulldogs legend has taken the Lady Bulldogs to the postseason in all but one season over 31 years.
As a mentor, he has left his mark on fellow coaches, and former Bulldogs players Jen Kish and Darnell Braswell. Kish was recruited by Richter, and still recalls the notes and phones calls she would receive that left a lasting mark.
For Braswell, now the head coach at Allen, and DeSales men's program leading scorer, he tries to model himself as a coach after Richter.
The love for the game has never been higher for Richter, he wakes up and looks. forward to getting on that court with his players and coaches. He sees no end in sight.