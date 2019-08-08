69 News softball team to play in APD/PAL tournament

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The WFMZ-TV Slow Motions softball team will be in action this weekend. The 69 News squad will play in the APD/PAL Softball Tournament on Saturday at Percy Ruhe Park.

Saturday's tournament begins at 10 a.m. The Slow Motions will likely take the field shortly after 11 a.m.

The Police Athletic League is very important to the Allentown Police Department as allows them to create better relationships with the city's youth and educate them as well.

Proceeds from the tournament benefit the Police Athletic League.