PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - The Philadelphia 76ers entered Wednesday with five picks going into the NBA Draft, one first rounder and four in the second. They would only leave the draft with three of those picks being made, to go along with other moves.
With the 21st overall pick in the draft the Sixers took Tyrese Maxey, a guard from the University of Kentucky. Maxey, an All-SEC Freshman team selection averaged 14 points per game on 42.7% shooting from the field in his lone season for the Wildcats.
The next two picks to be made were part of trades, the 34th given to Oklahoma City in the Al Horford deal. The 36th overall pick was moved along with Josh Richardson to Dallas for veteran guard Seth Curry.
To close out the night the Sixers took Isaiah Joe from Arkansas at 49th overall and Paul Reed 58th overall from DePaul. Joe in his two seasons with the Razorbacks averaged 15.2 points per game on 39% shooting. Reed averaged a double-double last season for the Blue Demons.
The 2020-21 NBA season officially starts on December 22nd.