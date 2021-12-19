PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia 76ers home game against the New Orleans Pelicans scheduled for Sunday night at the Wells Fargo Center has been postponed due to a spike of positive COVID results, the team announced.
Andre Drummond and Shake Milton are the latest players added to the virus list joining Georges Niang and Furkan Korkmaz in COVID protocols.
The 76ers-Pelicans game will be rescheduled at a later date and all tickets for Sunday's game will be honored when the game is rescheduled.
No announcement has been made regarding the 76ers game against Boston which is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Monday at the Wells Fargo Center.