ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley and Syracuse combined for 25 runs on Wednesday night. The IronPigs coming out on top, 14-11 bouncing back from a game one loss.
Taking control of this one early on, the IronPigs scored 12 runs through the first three innings of the game.
Weston Wilson would launch a two-run home run in the second inning before the IronPigs would open things up in the third. A 10-run third inning, a franchise record for runs in an inning, would push the IronPigs ahead, 12-0.
After playing small ball for much of the inning, three straight RBI singles and two bases loaded walks would set up an Aramis Garcia grand slam.
The Mets would mount a comeback, scoring 11 runs over the fifth, sixth and seventh innings. It was too little too late for the comeback as the IronPigs even the series up.