ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A day after their streak was snapped, Lehigh Valley bounced right back on Saturday night. The IronPigs getting back in the win column with a 7-4 win.
A four-run, eighth inning pushed the IronPigs in front for good. Yairo Munoz emptied the bases with a three-run double that broke a 4-4 tie. Munoz led the way for the IronPigs with those three RBIs.
Donny Sands finished with two RBIs in the win.
Lehigh Valley sits one game behind Jacksonville in second place, and they are two games above Durham who is in third.