CALIFORNIA, Pa. - Kutztown fell to 0-2 on Saturday afternoon, giving up 24 fourth quarter points against Cal U. The Golden Bears holding a lead up to that point before falling, 31-20.
Through the first two quarters this one was all Golden Bears. Just over halfway through the first quarter, Sincere Thomas would punch in the first score of the game on a 27-yard reception from Judd Novak.
That lead would hold up for not even three minutes when the Vulcans got a 65-yard run by Eric McKan III to tie things up at seven. The Golden Bears would kick a field goal before the end of the quarter to take the lead back.
The second quarter starting off how the first quarter ended, with a Golden Bears field goal as the first score, 13-7. Later in the quarter, with 12 seconds left Novak would find Nick Lovenguth for the 3-yard score. The Golden Bears 17-7 lead would hold up until the fourth quarter when the Vulcans went off for 24 unanswered points.
Novak would finish with 194 yards passing to go along with those two touchdowns.
Kutztown opens up the home portion of its schedule next weekend when Mercyhurst comes to Andre Reed Stadium.