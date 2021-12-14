SHILLINGTON, Pa. - Governor Mifflin will once again be among the teams to beat in Berks County this season. The Mustangs returning two key players with plenty of others to look out for.
Elisa Fiore and Anya Ortiz lead a strong group of Mustangs into the 2021-22 season.
Head coach, Mike Clark commented on the style of play they have displayed so far, and that it's like having five guards on the floor at one time. A plethora of scoring options, with any given player ready to go off on a given night.
The Mustangs won't be easy for teams to defend with their scoring options coming from a deep and talented roster. This is a group that will be looking to contend for a league title and more.