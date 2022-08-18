READING, Pa. - Muhlenberg is looking at 2022 as a 'fresh slate' to start anew after a disappointing season in 2021. The Muhls entering this year on a high note with a win in their final game.
A younger Muhls team takes the field this season, and they're a highly motivated group.
Overall there's been a change in feel and chemistry as a team for this group. Jermickey Gumby commenting on the young Muhls as being as brotherhood, all on the same page of doing what's necessary to take steps forward.
Muhlenberg will be in section II of the Lancaster-Lebanon League.