MERTZTOWN, Pa. - Tucked away off of Old Topton Road, you'll find a hidden gem in the Pennsylvania racing community. Oreville is a Go Kart track for those just getting started to those who have years of experience behind the wheel.
Barry Greenzweig is the club president at Oreville, where he's served in that role since 1978, six years after his start on the track.
For Greenzweig it's more than just the Go Karting, it's the atmosphere as a whole. It's families showing up to race and becoming one big family in the process.
The Oreville has been sanctioned by the World Karting Association. Those who come to the two intertwined tracks to race need to bring their own cart to participate in one of the many divisions offered.
Greenzweig put it best, so long as anyone wants to get behind the wheel and race, there's a division for that.