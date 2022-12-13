WHITEHALL, Pa. - Whitehall has started the new season off with a blaze, one of two unbeaten teams remaining in the EPC in the early going. The Zephyrs having won three of those games by double-digits are putting the conference on notice.
There was plenty of turnover for the Zephyrs from last season to now, only four returning members of that varsity team are left.
While this start may have been a bit of a surprise to this group initially, it's not that crazy for them to be playing at such a high level. Shooting guard, Luke Keppel mentioned the chemistry this team has, having played with and against each other since third grade.
The Zephyrs have won all of their games so far away from home, two of which coming in a tip-off tournament in Bloomsburg. They won't open play at home until Friday night, part of three games in five days.
For head coach Jeff Jones, it's all about taking it one game at a time. The message he has been relaying to his team - stay hungry and stay humble.