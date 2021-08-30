MLB Logo

ARLINGTON, Tx. - Former Twin Valley baseball standout, A.J. Alexy made his Major League Baseball debut on Monday night for the Texas Rangers. A nearly flawless debut, Alexy earned his first MLB win. 

The Rangers hosted the Colorado Rockies, earning a 4-3 win. Alexy pitched five innings, allowing just one hit and struck out four batters to get his first career MLB win.

Drafted in 2016 by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 11th round, Alexy was part of the Yu Darvish trade. 

Prior to his call-up, Alexy had spent time between Double-A Round Rock and Triple-A Frisco.