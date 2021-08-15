READING, Pa. - Reading dropped five out of six to the Akron RubberDucks during their series, with an 11-7 loss on Sunday night.
The Fightins grabbed an early 2-0 lead after the second inning thanks to a Grenny Cumana home run, but then the RubberDucks scored in four straight innings.
Akron put up four runs in the third, and four more runs between the fourth and sixth innings. They held an 8-3 advantage heading into the bottom of the sixth.
In the bottom half of the sixth, Reading would respond with two runs. They would get two more in the seventh on a Bryson Stott home run to get within one run of Akron.
A three-run RubberDucks home run in the eighth put the game out of reach, and gave them the win.
Reading will stay at home for their upcoming series against Bowie starting on Tuesday.