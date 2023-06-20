WORCESTER, Ma. - Worcester uses a late rally to open its homestand against Lehigh Valley with a, 7-5 win. The IronPigs held a three run advantage heading into the seventh inning.
The Woo Sox would grab an early lead off a Niko Goodrum solo home run in the second inning. Top of third, the IronPigs would take control of the game with three runs in the inning.
Jake Cave would rip an RBI double to get the IronPigs on the board, that would be followed up with a Drew Ellis two-run double, 3-1 through three.
Another Woo Sox solo home run would cut the deficit to one, but the IronPigs would respond quickly again. A ground out RBI in the fifth inning by Weston Wilson would give the IronPigs a two-run lead, again. In the sixth, Scott Kingery would line an RBI double for a, 5-2 lead.
After two runs in the seventh to get back within one, the Woo Sox would record three runs in the eighth to grab hold of the lead. Niko Goodrum and Daniel Palka doing the damage offensively for the Woo Sox.