READING, Pa. - Reading United playing host to Lehigh Valley Tempest in the regular season finale. A late goal by United leads to a draw, 1-1.
Tempest wasting not much time in this one, in the 26th minute Aminah Baruwah puts one just past the goalies reach, 1-0. That lead would hold up for nearly the rest of the game.
Second half of play, 87th minute United's persistence pays off. Haley Gschrey pushing the pace close to the net before putting it past the goaltender.
Reading ends its inaugural regular season, 7-1-2 good enough for second in the WPSL Keystone Division. Lehigh Valley finishing in third with a mark of, 4-4-2.